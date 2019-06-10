2 men charged with murder in Fargo food truck owner killing

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two men are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of the owner of a barbeque food truck in downtown Fargo.

Nineteen-year-old Kareem Lee Byrd and 30-year-old Charles Edward Harris III were charged Monday in the death of Jason Halvorson last Friday. Authorities say Halvorson was shot with a .22-caliber revolver and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

According to the complaints, Harris told investigators that he was not directly involved in the shooting. Byrd said both of them fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The shooting apparently followed a dispute with Halvorson and took place outside his food trailer. He died about an hour after the shooting.

Bail for Byrd and Harris was set at $2 million each. Both remained in Cass County Jail.