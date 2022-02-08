Dr. Kenneth Grafton and Russ Danielson have been chosen as the 2022 inductees to the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Dr. Grafton served in multiple roles at North Dakota State University from vice president of Agricultural Affairs, director of Agricultural Experiment Station and dean of the College of Agriculture.

Under his leadership, the NDSU dry bean breeding program developed and released 10 varieties.

Dr. Grafton retired in June of 2020 after 40 years of service.

Danielson served on the faculty of NDSU’s Animal Science Department for 44 years as an academic advisor and mentor for animal science students, and faculty advisor to the Saddle and Sirloin and Judging clubs.

He helped establish the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo and officiated as a judge in state and national cattle shows in 26 states and four Canadian provinces.

He retired in 2010.

Al Gustin, with the Hall of Fame Induction Committee, says the two will become the 56th and 57th inductees in a ceremony on March 9 at the North Dakota Winter Show Events Center in Valley City.