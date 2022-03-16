Two-hundred discounted Lyft rides are up for grabs this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, thanks to ND Sober Ride‘s efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Last March, the codes were available all month and provided people with 800 discounted rides.

According to VisionZero, in 2021, 101 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes, with 31 of those fatalities being alcohol-related.

“We are seeing a decrease in those alcohol-related fatalities on our roads and we just think that if we continue with these programs, with education, with law enforcement, that we can get that number to zero,” said Lauren Bjork, the safety public information program manager for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Using the code “VZMARCH1” takes $10 off a ride from Thursday the 17th to Monday the 21st.