2019 May Hold a Grim Record in North Dakota

1993 and 2015 hold a grim North Dakota record. 22 murders were recorded in each of those years according to the Attorney General’s office, the highest murder rate in state history.

KX News has been digging through 2019 court records, including state, federal and juvenile homicide cases. It looks like 2019 may go down as another record-breaking year.

21 homicides have been confirmed to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office this year, but there are two additional cases that are, almost certainly, homicides.

“23 is a good number for now. They aren’t officially required to report until April for this year,” said North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Until then, the AG said his office continues to track high-profile crimes all year, and 23 is an all-time high for North Dakota.

“But the year isn’t over either,” Stenehjem added.

Stenehjem said because we have relatively fewer homicides compared to other states, the numbers do tend to take you on a rollercoaster.

“It used to be that we averaged 11-12 homicides on average in North Dakota, and that number trending up is more like 13 or 14 on average, and that’s a cause for concern,” shared Stenehjem.

Over the summer, the AG told us there were 16 cases already. Six of those come from a double murder out in Fargo, and the quadruple homicide at RJR Maintenence and Management in Mandan.

“It’s a tough thing for the community to recover from,” commented Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler.

He said they were able to handle it with the help of other law enforcement agencies, but he says growing the department is crucial, from here-on-out.

“A police department should never solely rely on outside support. Outside support is always nice, but we should be able to handle everything internally,” he explained.

44-year-old Chad Isaak is facing four counts of murder.

Like the RJR case, the AG believes most murder cases this year (and in general) are not random.

“Historically, between a third and a half of the homicides in North Dakota are the result of domestic violence,” said Stenehjem.

It’s the most common cause this year.

44-year-old Sheldon Davis set fire to his apartment in August, killing his ex-girlfriend. A friend of Davis’s said he previously talked about killing her because of pending domestic and sexual assault allegations she made against him.

“And the important message is: For people who find themselves in that situation, they need to know there’s help, there’s hope, there are domestic violence centers who stand ready to help anybody get out of those kinds of situations,” shared Stenehjem.

He said most other cases involve drugs or alcohol in some way, resulting in arguments or a drug deal gone bad.

“It’s an important thing to know that in North Dakota is that almost without exception, someone who commits a homicide is going to be apprehended and the case is going to be cleared. People just don’t get away with homicides here in North Dakota,” added Stenehjem.

The AG said that although our population is growing, the homicide rate is rising faster. He told us his office won’t be changing the way they operate as a result of this year. They will continue to assist law enforcement as needed.