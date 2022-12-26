(KXNET) — There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota.

But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too — the kind that reaffirms your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that gives you hope that all is not lost.

Here’s a sampling of just a handful of the stories that raised spirits and warmed the heart in the KX viewing area during 2022:

‘My heart’s so full’: Lincoln teacher’s aide gifted new car. Her old car broke down and she couldn’t afford to fix it. She borrowed her dad’s truck to get to work. And then, one day, a new car was waiting for her at school. https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/my-hearts-so-full-lincoln-teachers-aide-gifted-new-car/

Saving a life under the Friday night lights. In the middle of the third quarter, the Divide County Football team was regrouping to set up for a play. On the way into the huddle, Ole Svangstu collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. As panic set in throughout the stadium, the Surrey Ambulance, the Trinity sports medicine team, and a retired Minot paramedic sitting in the stands, immediately responded. https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/saving-a-life-underneath-the-friday-night-lights/

Bismarck woman thanks nurse for saving her life. CHI St. Alexius registered ER nurse Rachel Macdonald started her career in 2010 and has taken pride in it ever since. She’s helped so many patients, but one in Bismarck was overly touched and thankful for Macdonald’s service that the community came together on social media to find her. https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/a-local-women-thanks-nurse-for-saving-her-life/

‘She made sure I was OK’: North Dakota nice rings true after Good Samaritan helps woman in crash. North Dakota nice rang true for one young lady this week after she was in a car crash. A woman driving by — a complete stranger — stopped to help before emergency services could arrive. https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/she-made-sure-i-was-ok-north-dakota-nice-rings-true-after-good-samaritan-helps-woman-in-crash/

Minot woman goes viral on TikTok for blizzard coverage. Julianna Mikolajczyk documented on video what she and her kids did during the April blizzard. She says she didn’t expect a lot of views on her videos, but she’s been receiving comments from people who live all over. https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/minot-woman-goes-viral-on-tiktok-for-blizzard-coverage/

Men bring fresh Louisiana seafood to North Dakota. During Lent, Seafood is a popular go-to meal. But in North Dakota, getting fresh seafood can be difficult. A couple of men from Louisiana traveled all the way from the Gulf of Mexico, to help out. A&A Seafood sales have been bringing fresh seafood to North Dakota for years. The men come from New Orleans, Louisiana, and brought popular seafood items like scallops, fish, and of course, live crawfish. https://www.kxnet.com/news/men-bring-fresh-louisiana-seafood-to-north-dakota/

Riverdale High School completely transformed into unique vacation experience. Riverdale High School was built in 1948 in a town that was developed for the contractors and engineers that built the Garrison Dam. After it was closed in 1992, husband and wife Jane and Lee Bertsch, of Bismarck, had a vision and started renovating the building to become a hotel lodge. They opened the building to the public in 2008 and are celebrating 14 successful years of business. https://www.kxnet.com/news/state-news/riverdale-high-school-completely-transformed-into-unique-vacation-experience/