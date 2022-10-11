BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Insurance Department (NDID), led by Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, has announced the approved rates for both individual and small group health insurance plans for next year.

Over 40,000 North Dakotans purchase health insurance through an individual market, and three major statewide insurance carriers are available via Healthcare.gov on the Exchange and through insurance agents. In terms of small groups, five major carriers exist, and they are primarily used by employers and small businesses.

Before setting yearly rates, insurance companies submit proposed rates, coverages, and benefits to the NDID — which are then reviewed and potentially altered to better ensure the financial viability of what’s being offered.

This year’s requested and approved insurance rates for both individuals and small groups are the following:

Small Group Market

Company Name Requested Average Requested Minimum Requested Maximum Approved Average Approved Minimum Approved Maximum Health Partners 4.30% -1.26% 6.64% 4.30% -1.26% 6.64% United Healthcare 7.92% 7.92% 7.92% 7.92% 7.92% 7.92% Blue Cross/Blue Shield 11.10% 9.30% 12.30% 8.80% 6.90% 9.70% Sanford Health Plan 6.38% -0.90% 12.59% 6.38% -0.90% 12.59% Medical Insurance Company -4.59% -12.11% -3.43% -7.51% -17.13% -4.75% Table of values for small group market health insurance for 2023.

Individual Market

Company Name Requested Average Requested Minimum Requested Maximum Approved Average Approved Minimum Approved Maximum Blue Cross/Blue Shield 5.80% 2.20% 6.90% 3.30% -0.20% 4.40% Sanford Health Plan 5.67% -2.72% 12.90% 5.67% -2.72% 12.90% Medica Health Plan 10.84% 9.08% 16.17% 8.51% 1.17% 15.24% Table of values for individual market health insurance for 2023.

“With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” said Godfread in a press release. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”

Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act will take place from November 1 to December 15.

A link to a downloadable and printable version of the health insurance charts can be found here.