BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol worked with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351).

The checkpoint was put in place from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. Over the course of the three-hour period, 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, and 47 of them were screened for impairment and violations. These searches resulted in 4 DUI arrests, 8 drug violation citations, 3 Driving Under Suspension citations, and 6 other non-criminal citations. Those who were stopped were also treated to cookies and literature on safe driving provided by on-site staff members of Essentia Health.

Smaller saturation patrols were also conducted on Friday and Sunday, August 19-21. These patrol efforts resulted in six DUI arrests and one drug violation citation.

The purpose of these enforcement efforts was to send a message in deterring individuals from driving while impaired by alcohol or other substances. At the time of the press release, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways — nine of which involved alcohol. The highway patrol hopes that these screenings will discourage future decisions to hit the road while under the effects of any substance.

“We are seeing progress in lowering alcohol-related fatal crashes, but they are still happening,” said NDHP Southeast Regional Sergeant Sgt. Jed Dahnke in a press release. “Drivers need to recognize their choices affect others, and make the choice to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The NDHP is also reminding all drivers — whether they ride cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, or any other kind of vehicle — to avoid distractions while on the road and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.