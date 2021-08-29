21-year-old Saint John woman dies in fatal crash near Dunseith

A 21-year-old woman from Saint John, ND was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on 28th Avenue NE, approximately 6 miles northwest of Dunseith, ND.

The woman was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR, an off-road vehicle, with a passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Belcourt, ND, north on 28th Avenue NE when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle.

Neither was wearing a helmet or wearing their seatbelts in the off-road vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene while the passenger was transported by ambulance to Quentin Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt, ND with serious injuries.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.