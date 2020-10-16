22 ICU beds, 260 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 16

North Dakota’s hospitals have 282 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,931 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 16, have 22 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 260 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

Among hospitals with intensive care units in North Dakota, here is a look at the available ICU and non-ICU bed capacity in the state:

FACILITY NAME STAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLE STAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center 0 20 Bismarck – Sanford Health 1 2 Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center 2 5 Fargo – Essentia Health 0 1 Fargo – Sanford Health 5 18 Fargo – VA Hospital 2 7 Grand Forks – Altru Health System 1 14 Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center 3 14 Minot – Trinity Health 4 9 Tioga – Tioga Medical Center 1 1 Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems 0 3 Williston – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center 3 10 TOTAL: 22 104 C: N.D. Department of Health

For other hospitals in the state, you can access the detailed “Facility Beds Available” report here.

Keep in mind, many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed counts in the report will always be zero.