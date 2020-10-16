22 ICU beds, 260 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 16

North Dakota’s hospitals have 282 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,931 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 16, have 22 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 260 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

Among hospitals with intensive care units in North Dakota, here is a look at the available ICU and non-ICU bed capacity in the state:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center020
Bismarck – Sanford Health12
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center25
Fargo – Essentia Health01
Fargo – Sanford Health518
Fargo – VA Hospital27
Grand Forks – Altru Health System114
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center314
Minot – Trinity Health49
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center11
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems03
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center310
TOTAL:22104
C: N.D. Department of Health

For other hospitals in the state, you can access the detailed “Facility Beds Available” report here.

Keep in mind, many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed counts in the report will always be zero.

