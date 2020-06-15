22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 14; total statewide is 3,101

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 14, bringing the statewide total to 3,101.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 74 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 65 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death has no official record filed at this time.

The health department reports 2,683 people are considered recovered from the 3,101 positive cases, an increase of 25 people from June 13.

This means there are actually 344 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 14. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 87 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 14 (25) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (22).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 14, down 4 from June 13. A total of 197 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (2,058 cases) and Grand Forks County (345 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 167.

Morton County is fourth with 67 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 63 cases.

Stutsman County has 52 cases, Ward County has 47 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 87,776 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 84,675 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,136 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,113 cases) and household contact (637 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.