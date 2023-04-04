(KXNET) — With blizzard conditions happening this week, the concern now shifts to worsening road conditions before a warming temperature trend.

State DOT leaders say they’ve already moved several operators and equipment to Fargo, where the snow is expected to hit hardest.

Unfortunately, North Dakota transportation leaders say drivers have already hit snowplows 22 times this winter.

“Give us some room,” asked NDDOT director Ron Henke. “This equipment’s big. We’ve had 22 plow hits. If you can’t see, there’s a good chance, we have a piece of equipment in that lane you’re thinking you can drive through.”

Major General Alan Dohrmann with the North Dakota National Guard says once temps climb back above freezing later this week, the concern grows for potential flooding as well.