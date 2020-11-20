23 deaths, 1,408 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,915

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1,408 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 70,016.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,915 as of November 19. That’s down 216 cases from November 18.

Of the new positives:

240 were in Ward County

219 were in Cass County

185 were in Burleigh County

153 were in Grand Forks County

56 were in Morton County

52 were in Stark County

36 were in Williams County

Deaths

23 new deaths were reported, including 5 in Ward County:

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 60s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 100s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 100s from Richland County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

A total of 818 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 650 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 123 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 45 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 59,283 people are considered recovered from the 70,016 positive cases, an increase of 1,253 people from November 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 19 (1,253) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,408).

Of the 9,915 active cases in North Dakota as of November 19:

Cass County: 1,582

Burleigh County: 1,391

Ward County: 1,178

Grand Forks County: 1,107

Morton County: 479

Stark County: 358

Williams County: 315

Hospitalizations

289 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 19, up 13 from November 18. A total of 2,390 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 14,630

Burleigh County: 10,658

Grand Forks County: 7,475

Ward County: 6,802

Morton County: 3,625

Stark County: 3,234

Williams County: 2,759

Mountrail County: 960

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 333,327 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 43 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.