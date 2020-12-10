23 deaths, 575 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,596

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 575 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 86,707.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,596 as of December 9. That’s up 42 cases from December 8.

Of the new positives:

136 were in Cass County

84 were in Burleigh County

35 were in Grand Forks County

35 were in Ward County

28 were in Morton County

16 were in Williams County

7 were in Stark County

Deaths

23 new deaths were reported, including 4 in Burleigh County:

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Traill County.

Man in his 80s from Wells County.

A total of 1,103 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 81,008 people are considered recovered from the 86,707 positive cases, an increase of 423 people from December 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 9 (423) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (575).

Hospitalizations

302 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 9, up 18 from December 8.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.