23 ICU beds, 243 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 14

North Dakota’s hospitals have 266 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,812 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 14, have 23 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 243 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 5 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 0 ICU beds and 5 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 2 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 1 ICU beds and 15 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the full bed availability report for October 14:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Ashley – Ashley Medical Center04
Belcourt – Quentin Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility018
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center03
Bismarck – Sanford Health12
Bottineau – St. Andrew’s Medical Center01
Bowman – Southwest Healthcare Services08
Cando – Towner County Medical Center03
Carrington – Carrington Health Center03
Cavalier – Pembina County Memorial Hospital08
Cooperstown – Cooperstown Medical Center03
Crosby – St. Luke’s Hospital05
Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center017
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center02
Elgin – Jacobson Memorial Hospital00
Fargo – Essentia Health20
Fargo – Sanford Health67
Fargo – VA Hospital23
Ft. Yates – Standing Rock Indian Health Services012
Garrison – Garrison Memorial Hospital09
Grafton – Unity Medical Center02
Grand Forks – Altru Health System727
Harvey – St. Aloisius Medical Center00
Hazen – Sakakawea Medical Center03
Hettinger – West River Regional Medical Center00
Hillsboro – Sanford Medical Center01
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center39
Kenmare – Trinity Kenmare Community Hospital00
Langdon – Cavalier County Memorial Hospital04
Linton – Linton Hospital02
Lisbon – Lisbon area Health Services08
Mayville – Sanford Medical Center (Union)05
McVille – Nelson County Hospital06
Minot – Trinity Health05
Northwood – Northwood Deaconess Health Center03
Oakes – Oakes Community Hospital02
Park River – First Care Health Center00
Rolla – Presentation Medical Center07
Rugby – Heart of America Medical Center08
Stanley – Mountrail County Medical Center05
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center11
Turtle Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Turtle Lake06
Valley City – Mercy Hospital011
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems03
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center115
Wishek – Wishek Community Hospital02
TOTALS:23243
C: N.D. Department of Health. Data is reported each day around 3:00 PM.
NOTE: Many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed count will always be zero.

