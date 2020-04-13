23 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 12; total is 331; no new deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 12, bringing the statewide total to 331.

127 people are considered recovered from the 331 positive cases.

This means there are actually 204 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 12.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 12, out of a total of 40 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

8 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 116, about one-third of all the cases statewide.

Burleigh County is a distant second with 51.

Stark County is third with 34.

Mountrail County is fourth with 27 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 10,781 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,450 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (129 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (72 cases) and household contact (54) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.