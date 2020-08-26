238 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 25; active cases statewide are 1,784

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 10,467.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,784 as of August 25.

Of the new positives, 64 were in Burleigh County, the most in the state, and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 32 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 4 and Ward County had 23.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 138 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 113 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,545 people are considered recovered from the 10,467 positive cases, an increase of 135 people from August 24.

Burleigh County has 405 active cases as of August 25, the highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 388 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (176). Morton County has 94 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 25.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 25.

Stark County has 144, Ward County has 153 and Williams County has 57 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 25 (135) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (238).

53 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 25, an increase of 3 from August 24. A total of 525 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,339 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,170 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 32 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,810 cases) and Morton County (559 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 356 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 556, Ward County has 444 and Mountrail County has 163.

A total of 195,118 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 184,561 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,272 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,500 cases) and household contact (1,706 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

