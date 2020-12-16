24 deaths, 304 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,956

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 88,686.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,956 as of December 15. That’s down 274 cases from December 14.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since early October.

Of the new positives:

72 were in Cass County

34 were in Burleigh County

23 were in Grand Forks County

18 were in Ward County

13 were in Williams County

10 were in Stark County

10 were in Morton County

Deaths

24 new deaths were reported, including 5 in Burleigh County and 3 in Ward County:

Woman in her 80s from Adams County.

Woman in her 80s from Benson County.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Dunn County.

Man in his 60s from Eddy County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 100s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

A total of 1,194 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 84,535 people are considered recovered from the 88,686 positive cases, an increase of 410 people from December 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 15 (410) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (304).

Hospitalizations

160 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 14, down 117 from December 14.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.