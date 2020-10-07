24 deaths reported in ND Oct. 6 involving COVID-19; total is now 304

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its October 6 report — the most on any single day report since data tracking began in March.

But that number may be a bit misleading — it doesn’t mean all 24 died on the same day.

The health department today specifically noted there’s a lag in death information reported to the department, usually one to three days.

As a result, six of the people reported today actually died four to seven days ago. Of the remaining 18, Eight deaths occurred on Oct. 6, four occurred on Oct. 5 and six occurred on Oct. 4.

Still, whether just focusing on the aggregate number reported today or taking into account the spread of up to a week in the actual dates of the deaths, on the whole, the daily numbers of North Dakotans reported dying where COVID-19 is a primary cause or a related complication have been rising in October.

The department also reported 495 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 24,857.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,706 as of October 6. That’s up 14 cases from October 5.

Of the new positives, 80 were in Burleigh County and 33 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 23 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (134 new positives) and Grand Forks County (17 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 6.

Williams County had 30, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 32.

Deaths

24 new deaths were reported (having occurred Oct. 6 and up to a week earlier):

A man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 304 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 222 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 51 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 31 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 20,847 people are considered recovered from the 24,857 positive cases, an increase of 265 people from October 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 6 (265) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (495).

Of the 3,706 active cases in North Dakota as of October 6, Burleigh County has 640 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 621 active cases and Grand Forks County has 228. Morton County has 243 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 6.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 6.

Stark County has 256, Ward County has 242 and Williams County has 240 active cases.

As of October 6, every county in North Dakota has at least 1 active case.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

116 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 6, no change from October 5. A total of 995 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,946 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,480 cases) account for 34 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,266 cases) and Morton County (1,501 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,276 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,877, Ward County has 1,319 and Mountrail County has 314.

Other Data

A total of 251,673 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 226,816 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 10 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (10,901 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (7,319 cases) and household contact (3,941 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.