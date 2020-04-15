24 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 14; total statewide is 365

Coronavirus
The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 14, bringing the statewide total to 365.

142 people are considered recovered from the 365 positive cases.

This means there are actually 223 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 14.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 14, out of a total of 44 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 14.  

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 135, about one-third of all the cases statewide.

Burleigh County is a distant second with 52.

Stark County is third with 34.

Mountrail County is fourth with 29 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 21 cases, while Ward County is sixth with 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 11,317 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,952 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (151 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (80 cases) and household contact (56) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

