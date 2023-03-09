(KXNET) — $25 million dollars of federal dollars will be used for bison conservation.

The United States Department of the Interior currently oversees 11,000 bison herds across 4.6 million acres of public lands across 12 states, including North Dakota.

60 million buffalo roamed North America at one point, but they were hunted to near extinction in the 19th century.

The Department of Interior is getting funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The funds will go toward projects and initiatives, including establishing new herds, supporting bison transfers to our tribal lands, and entering into agreements with Tribes for bison management.

Around half of the $25 million will go to the National Park Service and the rest will be split between the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Fish and Wildlife Service.