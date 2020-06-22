25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 21; total statewide is 3,313

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 21, bringing the statewide total to 3,313.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 77 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 66 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 2,952 people are considered recovered from the 0000 positive cases, an increase of 42 people from June 20.

This means there are actually 284 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 21. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since April 16, when 208 were reported.

It also means 89 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 21 (42) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (25).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 21, no change from June 20. A total of 218 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 5 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,143 cases) and Grand Forks County (365 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 202.

Morton County is fourth with 70 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 68 cases.

Stutsman County has 62 cases, Ward County has 53 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

A total of 97,453 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 94,140 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,206 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,186 cases) and household contact (664 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

