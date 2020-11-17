26 deaths, 1,091 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,022

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 65,967.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,022 as of November 16. That’s down 878 cases from November 15.

Of the new positives:

205 were in Cass County

145 were in Ward County

131 were in Burleigh County

117 were in Grand Forks County

49 were in Morton County

43 were in Williams County

24 were in Stark County

Deaths

26 new deaths were reported, 8 of which were in Ward County and 4 in Burleigh County:

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grant County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Man in his 90s from Richland County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County

A total of 769 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 589 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 115 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 65 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 55,176 people are considered recovered from the 65,967 positive cases, an increase of 1,175 people from November 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 16 (1,175) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,091).

Of the 10,022 active cases in North Dakota as of November 16:

Cass County: 1,524

Burleigh County: 1,475

Ward County: 1,243

Grand Forks County: 1,103

Morton County: 462

Williams County: 344

Stark County: 336

Hospitalizations

304 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 16, down 28 from November 15. A total of 2,261 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 13,783

Burleigh County: 10,145

Grand Forks County: 7,050

Ward County: 6,356

Morton County: 3,437

Stark County: 3,091

Williams County: 2,646

Mountrail County: 878

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 327,340 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 42 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.