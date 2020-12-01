27 deaths, 409 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,686

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 409 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 79,655.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,686 as of November 30. That’s down 791 cases from November 29.

In fact, active cases have been falling since a peak of 10,086 cases on Nov. 13. Active cases haven’t been this low since 5,499 cases were reported on October 27, over a month ago.

Of the new positives:

169 were in Cass County

33 were in Burleigh County

18 were in Grand Forks County

18 were in Williams County

12 were in Morton County

11 were in Ward County

8 were in Stark County

Deaths

27 new deaths were reported, including 5 in Ward County and 3 in Renville County:

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.

Man in his 80s from Renville County.

Man in his 90s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Renville County.

Man in his 50s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

A total of 954 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 732 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 132 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 90 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 73,015 people are considered recovered from the 79,655 positive cases, an increase of 879 people from November 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 30 (879) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (409).

Of the 5,686 active cases in North Dakota as of November 30:

Cass County: 1,162

Burleigh County: 827

Ward County: 547

Grand Forks County: 491

Morton County: 244

Stark County: 183

Williams County: 170

Hospitalizations

319 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 30, down 12 from November 29. A total of 2,751 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,966

Burleigh County: 12,036

Grand Forks County: 8,179

Ward County: 7,636

Morton County: 4,069

Stark County: 3,619

Williams County: 3,059

Mountrail County: 1,066

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 350,834 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 45 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.