27 deaths, 513 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,406

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 87,213.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,406 as of December 10. That’s down 190 cases from December 9.

Of the new positives:

95 were in Cass County

71 were in Burleigh County

63 were in Stark County

41 were in Grand Forks County

26 were in Williams County

25 were in Morton County

19 were in Ward County

Deaths

27 new deaths were reported, including 7 from Ward County:

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 70s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.

A total of 1,130 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 81,678 people are considered recovered from the 87,214 positive cases, an increase of 568 people from December 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 10 (568) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (513).

Hospitalizations

277 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 10, down 25 from December 9.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.