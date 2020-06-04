Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 3; total statewide is 2,706

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 3, bringing the statewide total to 2,706.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 66 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,209 people are considered recovered from the 2,706 positive cases, an increase of 40 people from June 2.

This means there are actually 431 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 3. This number has been steadily decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 3 (40) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (27).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 3, down 2 from June 2. A total of 175 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,803 cases) and Grand Forks County (336 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 134.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Mountrail County has 42 cases and Ward County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 75,744 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 73,038 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,003 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (969 cases) and household contact (556 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

