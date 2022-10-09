Kellan Lutz, famous for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight Saga, was born in Dickinson.

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in North Dakota from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

1 / 28OMDb

Kellan Lutz

– Born: Dickinson, North Dakota (3/15/1985)

– Known for:

— Emmett Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (2012)

— Emmett Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (2011)

— Emmett Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010)

2 / 28

Alan Ritchson

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota (11/28/1984)

– Known for:

— Raphael in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014)

— Raphael in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2016)

— Gloss in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)

3 / 28

Josh Duhamel

– Born: Minot, North Dakota (11/14/1972)

– Known for:

— Captain Lennox in “Transformers” (2007)

— Alex in “Safe Haven” (2013)

— Colonel William Lennox in “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

4 / 28

Charlie Korsmo

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota (7/20/1978)

– Known for:

— Jack ‘Jackie’ Banning in “Hook” (1991)

— Kid in “Dick Tracy” (1990)

— William Lichter in “Can’t Hardly Wait” (1998)

5 / 28

Michael Forest

– Born: Harvey, North Dakota (4/17/1929)

– Known for:

— Shogunate Envoy in “Ninja Scroll” (1993)

— Pilot Jack in “Cast Away” (2000)

— Khalid in “The Message” (1976)

6 / 28

Ray Boyle

– Born: Lisbon, North Dakota (6/28/1923)

– Known for:

— Shane in “Zombies of the Stratosphere” (1952)

— Production Designer in “A Boy and His Dog” (1975)

— Morgan Earp in “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” (1956-1961)

7 / 28

Tom Irish

– Born: Bismarck, North Dakota (1/21/1928)

– Died: 12/14/2010

– Known for:

— Ben Banks in “Father of the Bride” (1950)

— Ben Banks in “Father of the Bride” (1991)

— Ben Banks in “Father’s Little Dividend” (1951)

8 / 28

Shadoe Stevens

– Born: Jamestown, North Dakota (11/3/1946)

– Known for:

— Voice Overs in “The Kentucky Fried Movie” (1977)

— The Interviewer in “Moorriiss the Robot” (2021)

— Djony Dakota in “Shadoevision” (1986)

9 / 28

Arthur Peterson

– Born: Mandan, North Dakota (11/18/1912)

– Died: 10/31/1996

– Known for:

— The Major in “Soap” (1977-1981)

— Helm in “Mission: Impossible” (1969)

— Sheriff in “The Twilight Zone” (1960)

10 / 28

Clint Ritchie

– Born: Grafton, North Dakota (8/9/1938)

– Died: 1/31/2009

– Known for:

— Clint Buchanan in “One Life to Live” (1979-2002)

— Tank Captain in “Patton” (1970)

— Messmore Garrett in “Centennial” (1978-1979)

11 / 28

Paul St. Peter

– Born: North Dakota (4/26/1958)

– Known for:

— Detective Toshimi Konakawa in “Paprika” (2006)

— Mamo (2003 Pioneer dub) in “Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo” (1978)

— Xemnas in “Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance” (2012)

12 / 28

Tom Hatten

– Born: North Dakota (11/14/1926)

– Died: 3/16/2019

– Known for:

— General Miegs in “Spies Like Us” (1985)

— Farmer Fitzgibbons in “The Secret of NIMH” (1982)

— Fargo in “Get Smart” (1969

13 / 28

Robert Anderson

– Born: Casey Township, North Dakota (7/12/1920)

– Died: 1/4/1996

– Known for:

— Cass Stevens in “My Friend Flicka” (1955-1956)

— George Shannon in “Coronado 9” (1961)

— Ab Cotterman in “Death Valley Days” (1961-1969)

14 / 28

Richard O’Brien

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota (7/14/1917)

– Died: 3/29/1983

– Known for:

— Grimes in “The Andromeda Strain” (1971)

— Advisor to Former Owner in “Heaven Can Wait” (1978)

— Jim Dodge in “The Pack” (1977)

15 / 28

Christopher Michael Holley

– Born: Minot, North Dakota (11/23/1971)

– Known for:

— Beanie in “Smokin’ Aces” (2006)

— Philosophical Gambler in “21” (2008)

— Detective Miller in “Pride and Glory” (2008)

16 / 28

Kenny Yates

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota (10/29/1984)

– Known for:

— Urban Kid in “Meet the Spartans” (2008)

— Pirate with Heart in “Epic Movie” (2007)

— Officer Randal Cox in “Superfast!” (2015)

17 / 28

Kevin Miller

– Born: Minot, North Dakota (12/21/1977)

– Known for:

— Sly Cooper in “Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus” (2002)

— Sly Cooper in “Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves” (2005)

— Sly Cooper in “Sly 2: Band of Thieves” (2004)

18 / 28

Harley Venton

– Born: Jamestown, North Dakota (11/11/1953)

– Known for:

— Garber in “Sleeping with the Enemy” (1991)

— DEA Agent in “Clear and Present Danger” (1994)

— Chief Hutchinson in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1991-1992)

19 / 28

Eric Sevareid

– Born: Velva, North Dakota (11/26/1912)

– Died: 7/9/1992

– Known for:

— Eric Sevareid in “The Right Stuff” (1983)

— Self – Anchor in “World News Roundup” (1957)

— Newscaster in “Call to Glory” (1985)

20 / 28

Matt Gulbranson

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota (3/26/1964)

– Known for:

— Predator Operator Langley #2 in “Body of Lies” (2008)

— Stunts in “State of Play” (2009)

— CIA Agent in “Salt” (2010)

21 / 28

Gordon Joseph Weiss

– Born: Bismarck, North Dakota (6/19/1949)

– Known for:

— Unshaven Deejay in “Private Parts” (1997)

— Tom Berman in “Reversal of Fortune” (1990)

— Ward #5 Patient in “Awakenings” (1990)

22 / 28

Richard Higgs

– Born: Guelph, North Dakota (7/15/1930)

– Died: 10/15/1977

– Known for:

— Tall Secret Service Man in “Taxi Driver” (1976)

— Dr. Daniel Allison in “The Doctors” (1970-1972)

— Dr. Andrew Marriott #1 (1977) in “Love of Life” (1951)

23 / 28

James Getzlaff

– Born: Devil’s Lake, North Dakota (7/7/1970)

– Known for:

— Beau in “Another Gay Movie” (2006)

— Squi in “Don’t Call Me” (2007)

— Re-creation actor in “The Apostle Paul: The Man Who Turned the World Upside Down” (2001)

24 / 28

LeRoy Mason

– Born: Larimore, North Dakota (7/2/1903)

– Died: 10/13/1947

– Known for:

— Carlos Manning in “Daughter of Don Q” (1946)

— Morton [Chs. 1, 9-10] in “Federal Operator 99” (1945)

— Lt. Gov. Alfredo Dupray in “The Painted Stallion” (1937)

25 / 28

Michael Soltis

– Born: Minot, North Dakota (10/25/1971)

– Known for:

— White House Checkpoint Agent in “X2: X-Men United” (2003)

— Casino Maintenance Worker in “Walking Tall” (2004)

— Chantara’s Husband in “Battlestar Galactica” (2003)

26 / 28

Matt Funke

– Born: Minot, North Dakota (7/17/1979)

– Known for:

— Devin Weiss in “Americons” (2015)

— Ben Foster in “Monarch Cove” (2006)

— Neil Scofield in “CSI: Miami” (2008)

27 / 28

Steven Molony

– Born: North Dakota (3/16/1988)

– Known for:

— McCoy in “Valley of Bones” (2017)

— Aaron in “Oxenfree” (2016)

— Derrick in “Efficiency” (2014)

28 / 28

Kurt Knudson

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota (9/7/1936)

– Died: 6/1/2018

– Known for:

— Judge Ari Waxman in “Law & Order” (1991-1997)

— Baron Von Steuben in “George Washington” (1984)

— Captain Sheffield in “Quantum Leap” (1990)

Originally published by Stacker as, “Famous Actors from North Dakota.” Republished pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.