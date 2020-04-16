28 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 15; total statewide is 393

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 15, bringing the statewide total to 393.

163 people are considered recovered from the 393 positive cases.

This means there are actually 230 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 15.

The number of new COVID-19 cases (28) outpaced the number of COVID-19 recoveries (21) reported on April 15.

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 15, out of a total of 45 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 15.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 152, about one-third of all the cases statewide.

Burleigh County is a distant second with 54.

Stark County is third with 37.

Mountrail County is fourth with 29 cases.

Grand Forks County is fifth with 23 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 11,704 tests have been conducted to date, with 11,311 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (169 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (88 cases) and household contact (63) are the top three reported.

Interestingly, while COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 46 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.