29 deaths, 1,540 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,224

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 49,837.

A record 29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for November 4.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,224 as of November 4. That’s up 653 cases from November 3.

Of the new positives, 214 were in Burleigh County and 84 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (266 new positives) and Grand Forks County (101 new positives) account for 24 percent of the new cases on November 4.

Williams County had 45, Stark County had 64 and Ward County had 221 for November 4.

Deaths

A record 29 new deaths were reported, including 8 from Ward County:

Man in his 50s from Benson County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 70s from Kidder County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Nelson County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 50s from Traill County.

Man in his 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 30s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.

A total of 596 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 463 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 93 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 40 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 40,017 people are considered recovered from the 49,837 positive cases, an increase of 680 people from November 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 4 (680) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,540).

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

231 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 4, up 11 from November 3.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 39 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.