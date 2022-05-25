BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The state track and field meet is making its way to Bismarck.

It will be a three-day event with over 1,500 athletes from all over North Dakota.

We spoke with the State’s Track Athletic Administrator Kevin Morast who says this meet is expected to be one of a kind.

Fans from all over will be attending, and many athletes are expected to break records.

“I think the economic impact is going to be into the millions of dollars for sure, simply because the weather is going to be beautiful the way it looks. So that’s going to bring out a lot more people and the sheer number of people that we have competing and all the family members and all the fans that want to come. It’s a great economic impact for Bismarck,” Morast said.

Morast says there are over 200 volunteers working each day and with the upcoming heavy traffic flow in Bismarck, this will be very good for the Capital City.

Our KX Sports team will be covering the three-day event, so stay tuned!