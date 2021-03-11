3 deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 641

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 100,726.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 641 as of March 10. That’s up 29 cases from March 9.

The last time active positives were that low was July 12, 2020, when 628 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,426 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

42 were in Cass County

10 were in Stark County

6 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Ward County

9 were in Grand Forks County

4 was in Williams County

2 was in Morton County

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County

Woman in her 90s from Ransom County

Woman in her 90s from Ward County

A total of 1,454 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,204 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 241 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 6 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,631 people are considered recovered from the 100,726 positive cases, an increase of 79 from March 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 10 (79) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (112).

Hospitalizations

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 10, a decrease of 1 from March 9. A total of 3,892 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.