3 deaths, 173 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 990

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 173 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 108,081.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 990 as of May 4. That’s up 24 cases from May 3.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,437. They declined to 591 on February 28 but then began rising once more.

Of the new positives:

34 were in Burleigh County

30 were in Cass County

14 were in Ward County

12 were in Morton County

6 were in Williams County

6 were in Grand Forks County

6 were in Stark County

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health no longer publicly reports deaths by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,497 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,230 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 7 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 105,594 people are considered recovered from the 108,081 positive cases, an increase of 122 from May 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 4 (122) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (173).

Hospitalizations

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 4, up 2 from May 3. A total of 4,155 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.