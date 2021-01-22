3 deaths, 196 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,184

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 196 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 96,567.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,184 as of January 21. That’s up 15 cases from January 20.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,163 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

32 were in Burleigh County

31 were in Cass County

25 were in Ward County

14 were in Williams County

12 were in Grand Forks County

12 were in Morton County

1 was in Stark County

Deaths

3 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 40s from Benson County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

A total of 1,403 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,159 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 223 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 21 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 93,980 people are considered recovered from the 96,567 positive cases, an increase of 170 people from January 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 21 (170) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (196).

Hospitalizations

53 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 21, down 1 from January 20. A total of 3,736 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.