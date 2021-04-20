3 deaths, 243 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,071

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 243 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 106,042.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,071 as of April 19. That’s up 67 cases from April 18.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 28, when 1,091 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,435. They declined to 570 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

76 were in Cass County

24 were in Burleigh County

23 were in Grand Forks County

18 were in Morton County

16 were in Ward County

11 were in Williams County

5 were in Stark County

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 60s from Cass County

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County

Man in his 70s from Walsh County

A total of 1,482 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,221 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 250 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 103,489 people are considered recovered from the 106,042 positive cases, an increase of 144 from April 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 19 (144) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (243).

Hospitalizations

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 19, up 5 from April 18. A total of 4,062 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.