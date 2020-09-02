3 deaths, 265 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,285

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 265 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 12,267.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,285 as of September 1. That’s up 40 from August 31.

Of the new positives, 62 were in Burleigh County, the highest number in the state for the day, and 23 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 32 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 35, Stark County had 8 and Ward County had 12.

Three new deaths were reported: A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County; a man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 90s from Williams County. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 148 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 118 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 23 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Seven death records are pending.

The health department reports 9,834 people are considered recovered from the 12,267 positive cases, an increase of 132 people from August 31.

Burleigh County has 428 active cases as of September 1, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 468 active cases) and almost double the number of active cases in Cass County (273). Morton County has 126 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 1.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 1.

Stark County has 207, Ward County has 121 and Williams County has 145 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 1 (132) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (265).

66 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 1, an increase of 4 from August 31. A total of 575 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, six counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19: Burke, Renville, Sheridan, Billings, Adams and Grant.

Cass County (3,604 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,534 cases) account for 42 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 30 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,099 cases) and Morton County (676 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 475 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 751, Ward County has 520 and Mountrail County has 173.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 204,097 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 191,830 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (5,050 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,035 cases) and household contact (1,999 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.