3 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,092

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 18,508.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,092 as of September 21. That’s down 118 cases from September 20.

Of the new positives, 81 were in Burleigh County and 30 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 42 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 14, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 3.

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions

A man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions

A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions

A total of 196 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 153 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 37 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 6 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 15,220 people are considered recovered from the 18,508 positive cases, an increase of 231 people from September 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 21 (231) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (266).

Of the 3,092 active cases in North Dakota as of September 21, Burleigh County has 623 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 242 active cases and Cass County has 515. Morton County has 256 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 21.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 21.

Stark County has 303, Ward County has 172 and Williams County has 196 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 21: Divide, Sheridan and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

92 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 21, an increase of 5 from September 20. A total of 752 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,767 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,110 cases) account for 37 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 26 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,201 cases) and Morton County (1,125 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 848 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,366, Ward County has 915 and Mountrail County has 223.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 230,070 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 212,562 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 8 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (7,848 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,838 cases) and household contact (2,960 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 29 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.