3 deaths, 337 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,353

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 14,443.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,353 as of September 9. That’s up 133 cases from September 8.

Of the new positives, 62 were in Burleigh County and 34 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 28 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 10. Stark County had 67 — the most in the state for September 9 — and Ward County had 27.

3 new deaths were reported: Two men each in their 80s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Dunn County. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 160 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 128 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 28 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 11,930 people are considered recovered from the 14,443 positive cases, an increase of 145 people from September 8.

This means there are actually 2,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 9.

Burleigh County has 435 active cases as of September 9, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 289 active cases and Cass County has 425. Morton County has 151 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 9.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 9.

Stark County has 225, Ward County has 122 and Williams County has 171 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 9 (145) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (337).

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 9, up 9 from September 8. A total of 624 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 8: Sheridan, Oliver and Grant.

Cass County (4,020 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,810 cases) account for 40 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 28 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,461 cases) and Morton County (809 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 616 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 989, Ward County has 631 and Mountrail County has 185.

A total of 214,292 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 199,849 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (5,987 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,727 cases) and household contact (2,343 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 27 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

