3 deaths, 42 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 19; total statewide is 627

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 3 deaths and 42 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 19, bringing the statewide total to 627.

189 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 13 have died.

This means there are actually 425 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 19.

There were no new recoveries from COVID-19 reported for April 19.

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 19, out of a total of 53hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

13 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 19.

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 246, over one-third of all the cases statewide.

Grand Forks County is second with 138.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 63.

Stark is fourth with 39 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 30 cases.

Morton County has 22 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 14,747 tests have been conducted to date, with 14,120 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (235 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (161 cases) and household contact (83 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 52 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.