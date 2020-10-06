3 deaths, 503 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,692

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 503 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 24,364.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,692 as of October 5. That’s down 1 case from October 4.

Of the new positives, 102 were in Burleigh County and 25 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 25 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (81 new positives) and Grand Forks County (22 new positives) account for 20 percent of the new cases on October 5.

Williams County had 25, Stark County had 24 and Ward County had 48.

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

A man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 280 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 52 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 20,392 people are considered recovered from the 24,364 positive cases, an increase of 309 people from October 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 5 (309) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (503).

Of the 3,692 active cases in North Dakota as of October 5, Burleigh County has 659 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 552 active cases and Grand Forks County has 224. Morton County has 240 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 5.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 5.

Stark County has 278, Ward County has 241 and Williams County has 241 active cases.

As of October 5, every county in North Dakota has at least 1 active case.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

116 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 5, an increase of 4 from October 4. A total of 968 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,812 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,463 cases) account for 00 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 00 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,188 cases) and Morton County (1,466 cases) together account for 00 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,246 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,862, Ward County has 1,290 and Mountrail County has 305.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 250,087 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 225,723 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (10,648 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (7,201 cases) and household contact (3,868 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.