Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Valley City Tuesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was traveling east at an excessive speed on gravel road along 118th Avenue Southeast when the driver apparently lost control and entered a ditch.

The pickup then overturned, slid and came to a rest in the ditch.

The 19-year-old male driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

All three passengers were transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.