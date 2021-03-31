$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Lottery says someone holding a Mega Millions ticket is a $3 million winner.

The lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls in Tuesday night’s drawing and because the player added the Megaplier feature for a dollar more, the $1 million prize tripled.

The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store in Fargo. The establishment will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The latest prize ties the record for the largest winning jackpot in North Dakota. Previously, a $3 million Mega Millions winning ticket was purchased in Williston for a drawing in May 2016.