3 out of 4 North Dakotans voted early in record-breaking 2020 election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An astounding 75 percent of North Dakotans voted early in the 2020 General Election (272,388 ballots), helping make the election the biggest in state history in terms of ballots cast: 363,357.

The previous election with the largest turnout was the 2016 General Election, with 349,945 ballots. The 2020 election beat that by 13,412 voters.

Also, 62 percent of eligible voters turned out for Tuesday’s election, a percentage point higher than the 61 percent who voted in 2016.

The voting breakdown:

Absentee ballots: 184,565

Early Voting: 87,823

Election Day: 90,969

The Secretary of State’s office notes the 2020 results are unofficial numbers — mail-in ballots properly postmarked by the November 2 cut-off date may still trickle into county offices in the next day or so, changing the totals.

County canvassing boards will meet November 9 to count any additional absentee/mail-in ballots that have come in since the November 3 election.

On November 13, the State Canvassing Board will meet to go over and finalize the results of the 2020 General Election.