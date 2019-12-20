3 recovering after ND school bus-train collision

(AP) — Three students are recovering from injuries suffered when their school bus was struck by a train in North Dakota and overturned.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 18 students from Lidgerwood Public Schools were on the bus when it was hit by a slow-moving train while crossing Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad tracks about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol says the force of the collision caused the bus to rotate counter-clockwise and roll onto its side.

The injured students were transported to hospitals and one of the three was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

Lidgerwood is about 70 miles south of Fargo.