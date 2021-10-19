3 western ND cities rank among best small cities in America, according to data survey

Bismarck, Williston and Minot rank among the best small cities in America, according to a new data survey.

Personal financial website Wallethub measured roughly 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 using 43 key indicators of livability. Those indicators range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

When the numbers were crunched and sorted, North Dakota placed 5 cities on the list, with 3 of them in western North Dakota: Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Grand Forks and Fargo.

Fargo got the highest marks of North Dakota cities on the list, followed by Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston.

You can read the complete data survey here, along with the methodology used to rank the cities.