30 deaths, 586 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,774

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 586 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 85,688.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,774 as of December 7. That’s up 16 cases from December 6.

Of the new positives:

165 were in Cass County

99 were in Burleigh County

52 were in Ward County

45 were in Morton County

23 were in Grand Forks County

15 were in Williams County

11 were in Stark County

Deaths

30 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 90s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Woman in her 90s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.

A total of 1,064 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 79,849 people are considered recovered from the 85,688 positive cases, an increase of 561 people from December 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 7 (561) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (586).

Hospitalizations

337 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 7, up 33 from December 6.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.