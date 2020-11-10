30 deaths, 894 new COVID-19 cases in ND

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 894 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 56,342.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state, along with hospitalizations and other information, is not available so far today due to data reporting issues with software at the North Dakota Department of Health.

The department will update the information once the system is back online.

Of the data that was reported, Burleigh County had 135 new positives reported November 9 and 43 new positives in Morton County.

Cass County had 162 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 54 new positives on November 9.

Williams County had 33, Stark County had 34 and Ward County had 140 for November 9.

Deaths

30 new deaths were reported, including 8 in Burleigh County, 9 in Ward County:

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 70s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

A total of 674 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 40 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.