30-Second Summary: Little change as Trump, Biden wait on results and electoral votes in ‘big number’ states

10:40 p.m.:

In the presidential election nationwide, Democrat challenger Joe Biden is now leading Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the popular vote by roughly 1,600,000 votes so far. Biden is also leading in electoral votes, 209 to Trump’s 118. California, Oregon and Washington are in Biden’s column.

North Dakota results. Re-elected: Governor Doug Burgum, U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion, State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus — all Republicans — are winning their races for re-election. Superintendent for Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler is also winning in her bid for re-election.

Measure 1 , expanding the State Board of Higher Education, has been soundly defeated by a 3-to-1 margin. Measure 2 , changing the initiated constitutional amendment process, is being defeated by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

A record number of ballots were cast in today's North Dakota election, beating the record set in the 2016 presidential election by more than 13,000 votes.

