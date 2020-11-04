30-Second Summary: Trump, Biden trade leads in states; ND still voting

6:40 p.m.:
- In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is projected by the Associated Press to win Kentucky and West Virginia while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is projected to win Vermont and Virginia. Trump is leading in Indiana and South Carolina. Biden is leading in Florida, Georgia and New Hampshire.
- Polls are still open in North Dakota. Voting may be on track to break the record number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
