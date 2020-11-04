30-Second Summary: Trump leads popular vote, Biden electoral vote

7:10 p.m.:
- In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is projected by the Associated Press to win Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and West Virginia, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is projected to win Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Vermont, Illinois and Virginia.
- Trump is leading in Florida, Indiana, Kansas and North Carolina. Biden is leading in Ohio and Texas.
- Trump is leading in the popular vote by about 190,000 votes so far.
- Polls are closing in many precincts in North Dakota. Voting may be on track to break the record number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
