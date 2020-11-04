30-Second Summary: Trump still leads popular vote, Biden still leads electoral vote

7:40 p.m.:

In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is leading in the popular vote by roughly 500,000 votes so far. However, Democrat challenger Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes, 85 to Trump’s 61.

Polls are still open in several precincts in North Dakota. Voting may be on track to break the record number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

