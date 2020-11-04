30-Second Summary: Trump still leads popular vote, Biden still leads electoral vote

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7:40 p.m.:

  • In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is leading in the popular vote by roughly 500,000 votes so far. However, Democrat challenger Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes, 85 to Trump’s 61.
  • Polls are still open in several precincts in North Dakota. Voting may be on track to break the record number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

For more election coverage and results, watch KX News, check out our website coverage and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

New School

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

North Dakota Birthday

ATW: Bishop Ryan Football

ATW: Rugby Cross Country

ATW: Sean Korsmo

Monday, November 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Bowman County Cross Country

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss