30-Second Summary: Trump widens popular vote, but not electoral vote; Measures 1 and 2 heading for defeat

9:40 p.m.:

In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is leading in the popular vote by roughly 2,400,000 votes so far. Democrat challenger Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes, 131 to Trump’s 108.

Florida (29 electoral votes), Texas (38), Ohio (18) and Pennsylvania (20) are leaning Trump so far.

Arizona (11), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4) and Montana (3) are leaning Biden so far.

Still to come: California (55) and Washington (12).

North Dakota results. Re-elected: Governor Doug Burgum, U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong.

Measure 1 , expanding the State Board of Higher Education, and Measure 2 , changing the initiated constitutional amendment process, are being soundly defeated so far.

